Horsham Borough Band receives good luck visit from Horsham District Council Chairman
As the Horsham Borough Band prepares for their appearance at the prestigious National Brass Band Finals, they received a special visit from the Chairman of Horsham District Council, Councillor Nigel Emery, who extended his best wishes on behalf of the local community. The Chairman visited the band during their final rehearsals to express his support ahead of the competition, which will be held on Saturday, 14th September, at Cheltenham Racecourse.
During the visit, the Chairman praised the band’s dedication and highlighted their remarkable achievement in representing Horsham at the national level. He addressed the band members, saying, "Your hard work and success are an inspiration to us all. The entire community is proud of you, and we are rooting for your success in the national finals. On behalf of the council, I wish you all the best."
The Horsham Borough Band, champions of the London and Southern Counties First Section, qualified for the national finals earlier this year and will compete against the country’s top brass bands. Under the leadership of Musical Director Will Wilkins, the band will perform Excalibur, a challenging test piece composed by Jan Van Der Roost.
"We are incredibly grateful for the Chairman’s visit and the local support we’ve received," said Will Wilkins, Musical Director of the Horsham Borough Band. "The band has put in countless hours of rehearsals, and this support has only strengthened our resolve to give our best performance at the finals."
The National Brass Band Finals are one of the most highly regarded events in the UK brass band community, and Horsham Borough Band is honoured to compete on such a prestigious stage.
