Horsham Bridge Club celebrated the success of its students at the recent annual general meeting

Competition winners were presented with their trophies, and this year many were won by members who had attended bridge courses at the club.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Walker, the club’s Chair, commented: ”This is a notable achievement. Bridge is a friendly but competitive game, and for so many students to succeed in our annual competitions is a real credit to them. Very well done all!

Gill Southern, who learnt bridge from scratch at the club, said: “This is a really good advertisement for the teaching at the club. I’m so pleased to have won a club competition!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horsham Bridge Club runs daytime and evening lessons in its East Street premises and online for complete beginners to improvers, and has bridge sessions to suit all players. Partners can be arranged for all sessions. For more information: www.horshambridge.co.uk or contact 07396 821375.