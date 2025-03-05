Horsham Bridge Club celebrated the success of its students at the recent annual general meeting
Graham Walker, the club’s Chair, commented: ”This is a notable achievement. Bridge is a friendly but competitive game, and for so many students to succeed in our annual competitions is a real credit to them. Very well done all!
Gill Southern, who learnt bridge from scratch at the club, said: “This is a really good advertisement for the teaching at the club. I’m so pleased to have won a club competition!”
Horsham Bridge Club runs daytime and evening lessons in its East Street premises and online for complete beginners to improvers, and has bridge sessions to suit all players. Partners can be arranged for all sessions. For more information: www.horshambridge.co.uk or contact 07396 821375.