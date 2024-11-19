Horsham Bridge Club raises money for Children in Need
The games, involving 164 people at the club and on line, were part of a national bridge event that raised over £60,000 during the same week last year. Over 13,000 players took part this year. Best placed Horsham pair were Bryan Davies and Wendy Wigley who were in the top 100 in the country.
Club Chair Graham Walker said: "This is a really good fundraising result. Everyone should be very pleased."
Horsham Bridge Club holds daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online. Many are designed for beginners and improvers. Teaching courses run throughout the year. New members and visitors are always welcome. More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk