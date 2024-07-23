Horsham Bridge Club raises more than £1400 at charity Open Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Bridge Club held a very successful Open Day at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath – ‘Bridge at The Bridge’.

Held on Monday July 22, it raised more than £1400 for Cancer Research UK. The event was part of the National Festival of Bridge, organized by The English Bridge Union.

The day involved three different sessions of bridge, throughout the day and evening. Anyone visiting the centre could have look, join in, and find out about the club’s extensive bridge teaching programme. They could also donate money for home made cakes, which proved very popular.

Chris Denne, the organiser, said: “It’s been a really good day. An opportunity to take bridge out of the clubroom to show others how enjoyable playing bridge can be. Also showcasing the Bridge sports centre with its varied programme of classes and activities. Activity for the mind and body.”

Organisers Alan Setchell and Chris Denne with the afternoon group.

Horsham Club's next contribution to the Festival is a Café Bridge day on Tuesday, September 17. Play begins in the John Lewis café at 11am then moves to various venues including Bill's, Côte and Miller & Carter.