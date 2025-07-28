Horsham Bridge Club raises more than £1,500 at charity open day

One of the fund-raising bridge sessions.

Horsham Bridge Club held a very successful Open Day at The Bridge Leisure Centre, Broadbridge Heath – ‘Bridge at The Bridge’. Held on Monday July 21, it raised over £1500 for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The day involved a lesson in the morning, playing in the afternoon and a coaching session in the evening. Many club members had baked cakes which were available to those visiting the Leisure Centre who, as well as the club members, made donations to support the Hospice. .

Jim Downes who managed the day and is one of the club’s accredited teachers said: “The day was great fun for all those involved. As well as raising money it was a chance to show people what we do.”

Jane Handley, the club’s vice chair and also one of the teachers ran the cake stand. She added: “I was delighted by people’s generosity. I visited St Catherine’s and was shocked to hear that in their beautiful new building they can only afford to open 12 of their 24 beds and that spurred us all on to want to do as much as we could”.

Volunteer Margaret Andrews with organiser Jane Handley, selling cakes.

Horsham Bridge Club runs daytime and evening lessons in its East Street premises and online for complete beginners to improvers. The club has a very successful record of teaching bridge. All its teachers are qualified by the English Bridge Union.