Horsham care home appoints new general manager

Staff at Barchester Healthcare’s Westlake House care home, in Horsham have welcomed a new General Manager to head up the team.

Christine Sullivan will oversee the running of the 62-bedroom home and will be responsible for a team of almost 70. Christine has more than 30 years nursing experience, and joined Barchester four years ago as a clinical development nurse.

Westlake House is one of over 250 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

The new General Manager, Christine said: “I am delighted to join the team here at Westlake House and am enjoying meeting and getting to know our residents.

"Since joining Barchester four years ago I have been impressed with their commitment to encouraging and supporting all their staff to progress in their careers within the organisation."

Christine added: “I have supported Westlake House as a Clinical Development Nurse and am now very proud and honoured to be the home’s general manager.”

Mark Bird the Regional Operations Director for Barchester Healthcare, said: “I am pleased to welcome Christine to the team here at Westlake House. We know Christine well and know how committed she is for her and her team to continue providing first class quality care and I really think Christine will be a big hit with our residents.”