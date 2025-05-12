Horsham care home celebrates 80th anniversary of VE Day

Westlake House Care Home Barchester Healthcare, in Horsham marked the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember. The home was decorated in red, white and blue and residents and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of big band music and dancing. The head Chef and hospitality team whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.

Residents observed the national two-minute silence and reminisced listening to each other stories. Christina Orsmby, age 102, resident at Westlake House Care Home spoke about her time in the army. Christina Joined the army at 17 years old after getting permission from her parents as you had to be 18 to join. She was stationed in Birmingham during the blitz but moved around the country. Christina was a lance corporal in the anti-air craft force, her role was to read the Karrison Predictor, and instruct the gunners when to shoot. Christina remained as a member of the army until the end of the war.

Christina Orsmby, resident at Westlake House care home said: “The party was lovely, it was nice to celebrate an emotional day with my son Jeremy and daughter in law Alison and all my new friends that I have made at Westlake House. We had such a lovely time that I after I called all my friends on the phone to tell them about our lovely party and how much I enjoyed the glass of champagne!”

Christine Sullivan General Manager at Westlake House said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”