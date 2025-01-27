Horsham care home celebrates its fantastic activities team
National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Westlake House care home offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.
As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to an afternoon tea. Family and friends arrived throughout the afternoon to join in the fun with staff and residents.
Residents gave thanks to Rosie Duhig Activity Coordinator Lead with a gift of thanks for all she does and the happiness and fun she brings to the home.
Christine Sullivan, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities team for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change. Rosie joined the team as the Activities Coordinator Lead at Westlake House in November and has been a huge hit with the residents. Rosie is truly amazing and her bubbly personality and Infectious smile is loved by all at Westlake House.”