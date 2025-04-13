Horsham care home celebrates resident Una's 104th birthday with heartfelt tribute
Una, a beloved resident of Aspen Place, was honoured with an outpouring of kindness from neighbours, local schools, and the broader community. Residents stopped by with handwritten cards, flowers, and well wishes, while schools uplifted the celebration with songs, smiles, and touching messages.
The overwhelming response left UNA and her family deeply moved. “We are genuinely touched by the beauty of the compassion shown,” a family member shared. “UNA was absolutely flooded with love. It made her day truly special.”
The Aspen Place community continues to demonstrate the strength of connection and care that defines it. UNA’s 104th birthday was not just a milestone—it was a celebration of community spirit.