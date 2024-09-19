Horsham care home doubles in size after project with Pilbeam Construction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A care home in Horsham has more than doubled in size following an innovative building project that has taken it from 26 bedrooms to 54.

Glen Arun Care Home in Athelstan Way worked with Sussex-based building experts Pilbeam Construction to transform its premises and increase capacity.

The new extension was built on under-utilised land at the rear of the building and includes new bathrooms and even a hair salon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Incredibly the project was completed without residents having to move out and without the home needing to close.

Glen Arun Care Home Horsham

Bill Musa, site manager at Pilbeam Construction, said: “We are delighted to complete this challenging project at Glen Arun which has doubled the capacity by building an extension from the ground up.

“It means more rooms for local people who are looking for a care home in Sussex, better facilities for current residents and financial security for the home’s owners.

“The biggest challenge for us was to complete the work without Glen Arun having to close and without requiring residents to move out of their rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a model that we think could help other care homes in the region to increase potential revenue in what everyone knows is a challenging market.”

Glen Arun Care Home Horsham

The majority of new rooms at Glen Arun are singles but the project also included double rooms, bathrooms and an office.

Neema Clinton at Glen Arun said: “There is strong demand for residential care in this area and it was important for Glen Arun to increase capacity to meet that local need.

“We are very happy with how Pilbeam Construction tackled the project for us, delivering new rooms and new facilities that will be a big asset to us and to the people who stay with us.

“For it all to be delivered without the need for the home to close at any stage is a tribute to everyone involved.”