Horsham care home honours carers for National Carers Week

Residents at Westlake House care home in Horsham, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Carers’ Week, which takes place from June 9-15. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living in their care.

Carers Week is an annual event to raise awareness of caring, highlighting the challenges carers face, and recognising the contribution they make to our residents, families and communities throughout the UK. The theme for Carers Week this year is ‘caring about equality’ which focuses on the challenges faced by unpaid carers such as poverty, social isolation and poor mental health. Carers Week aims to raise awareness, acknowledge the vital contribution of carers and encourage people to identify as carers and seek support.

Head chef, Anthony Sayers, put together a wonderful spread of cakes for everyone to enjoy. Christine Sullivan, General Manager, handed out gifts as a small token of appreciations for the outstanding work that the carers deliver.

Christine Sullivan, General Manager said: “I am incredibly proud of all the carers who work at Westlake House. They do an amazing job in ensuring our residents are supported, enjoying their lives and are receiving the best possible care. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all the carers in the community who are looking after loved ones at home. They really do make a difference and are seldom recognised.”

Carers celebrating carers week at Westlake House

Maureen Lovelock, a resident at Westlake House commented: “It is so lovely to celebrate our carers here at Westlake for all that they do. They are all so hardworking, helpful and patient.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Westlake House is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides nursing care, residential care and respite care.