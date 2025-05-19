Horsham care home honours staff on International Nurses' Day

Coinciding with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, International Nurses Day, held on Monday, May 12, is a day to celebrate nurses and care staff around the world. Residents and staff at Westlake House care home Barchester Healthcare in Horsham, were happy to get involved by hosting a much-deserved celebrations.

In 2025, the theme for International Nurses’ Day is Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for nurses strengthens economies. The International Council of Nurses is aiming to highlight how crucial it is to promote nurses’ health and wellness. International Nurses’ Day is a day to give thanks for the dedication of care givers everywhere, who go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver extraordinary care and support.

Christine Sullivan, General Manager at the home, said: "At Westlake House, our nurses and staff are hard-working, dedicated, and passionate about caring for others, and that compassion and commitment has shone through even more over the past year. They continue to work tirelessly, and I’m proud of the professionalism and duty of care they uphold.

"All their efforts are focused on delivering the best possible care for our residents, so it’s nice to take this time to show our appreciation in return. It is also lovely to celebrate our residents who were nurses themselves and thank them for all the hard work they did during their careers.”