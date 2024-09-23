Horsham care home hosts community barbecue
The hospitality team served a selection of delicious barbecue favourites, which was enjoyed by everyone who attended the event. There was live music and lots of singing and dancing. Guests and residents also took part in a variety of activities and games.
Resident, Joyce, said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. Thankfully the weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”
Christine Sullivan, General Manager at the home, said: “As the new home manager it was great to meet our neighbours and the local community. Staff at Westlake House are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community. and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”
Westlake House Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.
Westlake House Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.
