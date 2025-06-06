Horsham care home hosts Stroke Association Forum and residents experience virtual reality

A Chance to Meet and Share Progress

Supporters and volunteers from the Stroke Association gathered over tea, coffee and homemade biscuits at Broadbridge Park Care Home in Horsham, enjoying the opportunity to network and catch up. The invitation to host the event at Broadbridge Park came about as a result of a partnership between the Stroke Association and Caring Homes where staff will gain knowledge through training sessions and Stroke Friendship Cafés will be established across the group.

The Stroke Association provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns for people affected by stroke. A key goal is to ensure that everyone affected by stroke has access to the support they need, and the Stroke Association’s work with care homes helps both organisations to develop relationships with their local communities.

At the event, the Sussex Care Home Project was presented as an example of how this is being brought to life, with the team’s ambition for 2025 including the delivery of stroke awareness training in 50 care homes, alongside support for five of these care homes as they set up Stroke Friendship Cafés.

Virtual Reality Makes an Impact

The morning session concluded with a presentation by Lee and Sam from Community Care Gaming, who were invited by the Stroke Association to talk about how esports and virtual reality might, amongst other benefits, aid stroke survivors’ recovery. Everyone then headed to the Bistro where guests and residents were invited to put on a headset and venture into the world of virtual reality.

Many were keen to embrace the challenge of the day – to repel a horde of colourful, bouncy aliens by firing ‘bubble guns’, which magically sent invaders straight back into the spaceship ready for the return trip to their own planet. Keen to try out the technology, Broadbridge Park residents Ruth and Colin had a jolly time with the visitors from outer space before heading off for their lunch!

An Exciting Partnership between Caring Homes and the Stroke Association

The collaboration with between the Stroke Association and Caring Homes will see stroke awareness training being given to staff all 21 homes across the UK - a 2 hour session that includes recognising signs and symptoms of stroke, the effects of stroke, positioning for stroke survivors and an overview of local resources available to support stroke survivors living in care homes. Training has already been completed in four Caring Homes and key homes in each area will be supported by the Stroke Association as they set up Stroke Friendship Cafés.

Broadbridge Park Home Manager, David Taylor, said, “It was a pleasure to host the Stroke Association at Broadbridge Park and a great opportunity to meet some of the volunteers and supporters who operate in our local area. We’re looking forward to developing our relationship with the Stroke Association through the upcoming stroke awareness training sessions and will be launching our monthly Stroke Friendship Café later this summer”.

1 . Contributed Positive feedback for the Stroke Association Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Resident Ruth explores the world of virtual reality Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Embarking on a journey with VR Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Having fun in a virtual world! Photo: Submitted