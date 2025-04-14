Horsham care home invites community to the opening of their newly refurbished and upgraded eleven bedded nursing and nursing dementia community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home in Horsham, Sussex, will be opening their doors to their local community, prospective residents and their families for an Open Day event on Wednesday 16th April, from 3pm – 5pm, to celebrate the re-opening of their eleven bedded nursing and nursing dementia community named “Cedar”.

Oakhill House Care Home has benefitted from an exciting c. £60,000 refurbishment and upgrade as part of a major investment programme launched by owners HC-One.

The Open Day will provide the local community, prospective residents and their families an opportunity to explore the exceptional facilities, meet the dedicated team, and discover what makes Oakhill House a standout choice for care in Horsham.

Oakhill House, a 48 bedded nursing, residential dementia and nursing dementia care home, combines state-of-the-art facilities with excellence in personalised care to ensure residents enjoy the best possible quality of life.

The Open Day event will provide visitors with an opportunity to see first-hand the exceptional lifestyle offered at Oakhill House, where details are designed to promote independence and personalised care with residents' comfort, dignity, wellbeing, and happiness in mind.

Residents living at Oakhill House Care Home are able to enjoy sustainable, modernised and enhanced living environments - including a newly refurbished and decorated community benefitting from great indoor and outdoor spaces.

As part of the refurbishment work, the home has reopened a new eleven bedded community which will provide nursing and nursing dementia care services, following the community being closed for several years. The new nursing and nursing dementia community will help meet the increasing demand for specialist placements within the local Horsham area and marks an important step in enhancing Oakhill House’s offering to the local community, ensuring high-quality, person-centred care where it’s needed most.

Residents living in the community which includes a revitalised space that has been thoughtfully upgraded, featuring refreshed bedrooms, a welcoming communal area and a warm and supportive environment for residents, will benefit from the home’s wellbeing programme, and use of minibus to go on excursions.

The nursing, residential dementia and nursing dementia care home refurbishment forms part of HC-One’s £54.5 million refurbishment and upgrade programme. This programme will benefit 221 HC-One homes, including Oakhill House, and forms part of HC-One’s mission to be the UK’s first choice care provider in the communities it serves.

As the largest care home refurbishment programme in the UK, HC-One is transforming its homes for the benefit of the residents and colleagues who live and work in them, and for the local communities they serve. The upgrades mean that every HC-One home will be equipped to meet the needs of an ageing population with increasingly complex care needs – including dementia care needs.

Oakhill House Care Home was refurbished by HC-One’s Interior Design Team’s Rachel Clark who spoke with residents and relatives to gather feedback, ideas and inspiration, picking out colour schemes and fabrics for the chosen design scheme implemented, to add personal elements and touches to the home’s décor to make it a home from home.

The refurbishment works at Oakhill House began in January 2025 and was completed at the end of March 2025.

Elga Ekonomi, Home Manager at HC-One’s Oakhill House Care Home, said: “We are committed to fostering an environment that really feels like home, and décor and facilities are an important part of this.

“We’re really excited to re-open our new community which offers nursing and nursing dementia care services to members of the local community.

“We look forward to welcoming in the local community in to visit the home and view our newly reopened Cedar community.”

For more details about the Open Day or to enquire about Oakhill House’s care services, please contact Oakhill House via 01403 260801 or [email protected]

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes