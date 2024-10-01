Horsham care home makes resident's dream come true

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edith Dunstan, came to stay at Westlake House care home, Barchester Healthcare while her daughter and family travelled to Australia for her granddaughter Kelly’s wedding.

When hearing this the kind-hearted team at the care home suggested they could bring the wedding to Edith! To make the day as special and memorable as possible for Edith.

The home was decorated with beautiful flowers and arrangements were made with Edith’s daughter, Debbie, to live stream the wedding service all the way from Australia.

A family friend couldn’t make the trip, and was also invited to Westlake House to celebrate the special occasion with a wedding breakfast, glasses of fizz and wedding cake to toast the happy couple.

The team present Edith with a memento of the wonderful day

Edith was overjoyed by the event and was overjoyed to be able to witness the ceremony live from Australia with her guests and fellow residents.

The day was made extra special for her when she got to speak to the bride and groom on FaceTime after the ceremony.

After the event the team put together an albums with photos from the special day and presented to Edith with a photo in a frame.

Edith’s Granddaughter Kelly said: “I was so delighted that my nanny got to see our wedding.

Chris, Home Manager with Edith.

"We were all so happy to know she was watching.”

General Manager, Chris Sullivan commented: “It’s so wonderful to be able to use technology to make the impossible a reality!

"Days like these and memories like this are so precious, we all wanted to do everything we could to ensure Edith was part of this very special occasion.

"There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the gorgeous couple tied the knot.”