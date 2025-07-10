Horsham care home makes resident's wishes come true
Ever since staff first found out about Roy’s passion for golfing, they have been dedicated to helping him achieve it. Roy was also accompanied by is son, Clive, who was there to witness his joy for the sport be rekindled.
Roy had a fantastic time at Rookwood Golf Course, showing his skills and teaching staff how to play. In response to this wonderful surprise, Roy, said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to get back out golfing again. It’s great to know I still have it!”
Christine Sullivan, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Westlake House. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ wishes come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Roy was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”
Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides residential and nursing care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.
For more information please contact Christine Sullivan, General Manager at Westlake House on 01403 270773 or [email protected]