Horsham care home marks 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staff and residents were interested to see the ceremonies honouring the bravery and telling the stories of those who fought so selflessly to ensure our freedom, attended by those that survived and honouring those that didn’t come home.
Some of the residents were invited by the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service who hosted a commemorative ceremony at Platinum House and joined them in marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings attended by World War II veterans, The Horsham Royal British Legion and the Armed Forces Veterans Breakfast Club.
In the afternoon Westlake House marked the day with a delious afternoon tea prepared by their chefs and a singer who sang songs from the 1940’s for all the residents and their loved ones to enjoy.
Audrey Chiduku, General Manager at Westlake House said: “Many of our residents can remember the D Day Landings and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to mark the date, follow the ceremonies and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.
"We are grateful for our close connections with our local community and thankful for their invite to join them to mark D Day in such a wonderful way.”