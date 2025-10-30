Horsham care home resident celebrates 60 years of marriage

A resident from Westlake House care home, in Horsham, celebrated her diamond wedding anniversary with her husband recently.

Joan Clark and her husband, David, met during a wedding in Wembley involving both their families. After getting to know each other, David took Joan on their very first date to the theatre in 1965, where they fell in love.

They married in Dorking on October 5, 1965 and then moved into a lovely house with a paddock where Joan could keep her horse and continue her love of horse riding. They went on to have two sons; Andrew and Graham.

After many years passed, Joan moved into Westlake House for ongoing care. David continues to visit Joan every day and joins her in activities within the home.

David and Joan on their diamond wedding anniversary

Family and friends came to Westlake House to celebrate the couple’s special anniversary with staff and residents. The home arranged a surprise afternoon tea and celebration with the help of their children and family.

Joan said: “Having everyone together was wonderful, it was an amazing way to celebrate my 60th anniversary with my wonderful husband.”

David commented: “The effort the staff made was unbelievable, I was overwhelmed with how much thought they put into making our celebration extra special.”

General Manager, Christine Sullivan at Westlake House said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Joan and David’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”

David and Joan on their wedding day 05/10/1965

