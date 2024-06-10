Horsham care home resident represents fellow veterans at D-Day 80 event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham care home resident proudly represented his fellow veterans at the D-Day 80 Celebrations held in Portsmouth.

100-year-old Geoffrey Weaving, a resident of Care UK’s Skylark House on St Marks Lane, and one of the last surviving D-Day veterans from World War Two, met esteemed dignitaries among the commemorations, including The King and Queen, Prince William, and the Prime Minister, who personally extended their gratitude for his service.

Military colleagues from the armed forces also attended the event, which included an aerial display by the Red Arrows.

Reflecting on the celebration, Geoff said: “It was a wonderful day, well organised and brought back memories of D-Day.”

Skylark House resident, Geoff, with King Charles.

He added: "People talk about heroes, but the real heroes are those who did not come home.”

Geoff was born on September 17, 1923 in Glasshoughton in Yorkshire and joined the Royal Navy in 1942, aged just 19, where he first trained as a wireless operator learning Morse code and lamp signalling.

Just two years into his naval career, Geoff boarded HMS Astral in 1944, to join the fleet of ships in the Solent at Portsmouth ahead of D-Day. Geoff was tasked with listening out for the presence of German ships and helping to send messages between British boats using the survey flotilla. The ship was later awarded the Battle of Honour Normandy 1944 for its role on D-Day.

After the war, Geoff forged a successful career as a bank manager for Midland Bank, now known as HSBC.

Dorota Woloszyn, Home Manager at Skylark House, said: “Geoffrey is a much-loved resident and we are proud to have him here at Skylark House. His story serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the sacrifices made by those who came before us.

“We are thrilled that he had the opportunity to be celebrated on such a momentous occasion and it warmed our hearts to see his enjoyment.”