Horsham care home staff receive lifesaving training for state-of-the-art hydrotherapy pool

Staff at Windermere House care home in Horsham, West Sussex, part of Silverlake Care, recently completed Swimming Pool Emergency Rescue Training, delivered by the Royal Life Saving Society (RLSS).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two day training course taught staff essential water safety and rescue skills, enabling more residents to enjoy safe and supported sessions in the home’s state-of-the-art hydrotherapy pool.

The RLSS is the UK’s leading charity dedicated to the prevention of drowning and the promotion of water safety. With more than 130 years of expertise, the RLSS provides essential training, qualifications and resources to staff to ensure the safety of all in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose-built hydrotherapy pool is a vital part of the services offered at Windermere House. Hydrotherapy offers significant physical and emotional benefits for people living with complex needs. The warm water helps reduce pain, improve circulation and mobility, while the buoyancy of the water allows residents to exercise in a low-impact environment, and releases pressure and muscle tension.

Staff undergoing training in the hydro pool.

In addition to the hydro pool, Windermere House offers residents the therapeutic benefits of a salt cave. Salt therapy, or halotherapy, can help improve respiratory conditions, boost the immune system, and promote relaxation. The salt cave provides a calming space where residents can unwind and experience the holistic health benefits of a mineral-rich environment.

Vicky Taylor, home manager at Windermere House, said: "Providing our staff with this important training means more residents can safely access the hydrotherapy pool and experience its many benefits. It’s all about improving quality of life. Whether it’s the warmth of the water helping with pain relief or the salt cave supporting relaxation and breathing, these therapies make a real difference to our residents’ wellbeing. We’re committed to ensuring our staff are skilled, confident, and able to provide the best care possible."