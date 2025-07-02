Horsham care home's summer fete brings the local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Westlake House to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 28th June 2025.

Westlake House Summer Fete was opened by Councillor Tony Bevis, Chairman of Horsham District Council and hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, birds of prey display, live singer, dog show and market stalls all to raise money for Holbrook Animal Rescue.

Staff at Westlake House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Altogether, the residents, staff and relatives raised an impressive £140 for Holbrook Animal Rescue.

Resident, Ray Reeves said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Resident, Greta Baker, pictured with owl during Birds of Prey display.

Christine Sullivan, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Westlake House are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Westlake House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Westlake House provides residential care and nursing care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information please contact Christine Sullivan General Manager at Westlake House on 01403 270773 or [email protected]