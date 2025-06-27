Horsham couple mark platinum wedding anniversary

Betty and Robert (Bob) Piper mark they platinum wedding anniversary on the 25th June with family and friends at Southwater welcome club.

Betty had been the club leader for over 30 years and they have been involved with the club for over 56 years.

They lived next door to each other in Southwater Street, and as Bob said, he married the girl next door.

They were married at Southwater Church on the 25th June 1955, and Bob marked his 100th birthday earlier.

Their cake was made by their god-daughter