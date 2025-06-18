Horsham cyclist to take on gruelling 101-mile mountain bike challenge for cancer charity

Horsham resident Jon Hawkins is preparing to tackle a demanding 101-mile off-road mountain bike ride on June 22 to raise funds for The Olive Tree Cancer Support Group, a local charity with centres in Crawley and Horsham that supports people affected by cancer.

Describing the ride as a “rite of passage,” Jon has been undergoing intense training in anticipation of the physically demanding course, expected to be even more challenging due to high temperatures. His motivation stems from a deeply personal connection to the charity — his wife Charlotte was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 38.

With three young children at home, the family turned to The Olive Tree for vital emotional and practical support during Charlotte’s treatment. The charity provides free services to adults with cancer and their families, including complementary therapies, counselling, a wig service, workshops and drop-in sessions.

“The news was devastating – they supported me,” Jon said.

A spokesperson for The Olive Tree added: “We are an independent charity, funded entirely by donations and grants. We simply couldn’t continue our work in the community without the generosity and dedication of people like Jon. We’re looking forward to celebrating his incredible achievement.”

To support Jon’s fundraising effort, donations can be made through his JustGiving page.