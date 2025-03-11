Horsham District Council Consultation to open on community facilities at Highwood Village

Horsham District Council is set to launch a public consultation for the residents of Highwood Village and surrounding areas on the provision of new community facilities and enhanced existing sports facilities.

The proposal for new Highwood community services could include a new community hall on the Highwood Village site, as well as improvements to the existing sports and leisure facilities on the site.

The consultation will open on Monday 17 March and will run until Monday 14 April 2025.

Additionally, if residents prefer to speak with us directly, we’re hosting two drop-in sessions at the nearby West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service station where they can ask questions, share ideas, and fill out the survey. These will take place on Friday 21 March from 10am to 3pm and Monday 7 April from 5pm to 7pm.

Commenting on the survey, Horsham District Cabinet Member for Local Economy and Property Cllr Joanne Knowles said:

“We committed in our Council Plan to listen, learn and improve our services by increasing community involvement.

“Resident feedback on this proposal will be important for us to ensure that the future plans for Highwood meet the needs of the local residents there.

“I would encourage them to take this opportunity to help shape a space that could bring people together and provide valuable community services in this neighbourhood.”

For media queries please email [email protected] .