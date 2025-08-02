Horsham District Council thanks park volunteers
David Skipp, Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Green Spaces said: “The Council is very grateful for all the work the volunteers of The Friends do at the park. They really do deserve our heartfelt thanks. The park, and the Park Bowls Club, are lovely resources for the residents of the area.”
Sally Sanderson, Chair of The Friends added: ”The park is a delightful setting to enjoy a friendly game of bowls on a pleasant summer’s evening. A very nice way to thank all our volunteers. Bowls is such a good way to keep well and active.”
The Friends of Horsham Park is a group of volunteers who work to protect, enhance and promote our beautiful park as a place of recreation and enjoyment for the long-term benefit of everyone in the local community and for wildlife.
Horsham Park Bowls Club has free ‘have a go’ sessions on Monday evenings, and Tuesday and Saturday mornings.