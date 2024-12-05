Horsham district residents vote to allocate £100,000 for youth projects: Nine local organisations win funding
Horsham District Council launched its People’s Budget funding scheme in June this year, encouraging residents to vote for who they thought was the most deserving local charity group or community organisation who would deliver projects to support children and young people under 25.
Horsham District’s community really engaged with the project and in excess of 3,500 votes were cast.
The winning organisations are:
Happy Accidents- Horsham Children’s Parade
4 The Youth
1st Shipley Scouts
Hillside Scout Campsite
Horsham Matters
West Sussex Scouts
Holy Trinity School
Queen Elizabeth 11 School
Springboard Project
Commenting on the results Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Communities and Wellbeing Cllr Sam Raby said: “We were really overwhelmed at the number of local people who voted for their favourite causes and projects to support young people.
“This really ensures that residents have very firmly had their say on how funds are used for priorities that are important to them.
“Thank you so much to all of you who voted. This will really make a big difference to young people’s lives across the whole Horsham District.”
A total funding pot of £100,000 was made available to local charity groups and community organisations wanting to focus on activities and initiatives that support children and the under 25s. These funds will now be distributed in line with the results of the public vote.
As a first step, local charities and youth provision groups submitted activity proposals for the under 25s in a bid to secure funds from the new scheme.
The winning organisations have now been announced by a panel of council officers and the lead Cabinet Member.
The groups applied for grants of up to £20k for their proposed activities.