Horsham girl crowned Young Astronomer by national radio station

Federica Plewa-Baici, 10, from Horsham has been crowned the first ever Young Astronomer after winning a competition on the national children's radio station Fun Kids with the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The Young Astronomer award celebrates the achievements of young individuals who have demonstrated exceptional curiosity, dedication, knowledge, and talent in the field of astronomy.

Federica impressed a panel of experts including astronomers at the Royal Observatory Greenwich and Fun Kids Science Weekly host Dan Simpson to win the prize.

Families of the Finalists

The final round of the competition saw three finalists give presentations on any space-related subject they chose. Federica spoke about the sun and red dwarf stars (one of the smallest types of star in the Milky Way), wowing judges with her knowledge and humour.

“I’ve worked so hard for this and it’s the honour of my life” she said upon winning the award.

Three children made it to the final at the Observatory on Saturday 1st March where they also received an exclusive tour of the site and the chance to ask questions to astronomers and astrophysicists.

“Federica’s passion for space is so clear! You can really see how much she loves the stars and her entry blew me away,” said George Butler, Fun Kids Breakfast Show presenter. “She’s clearly got a bright future ahead of her.”

Fun Kids Breakfast Presenter George Butler with the Finalists

In addition to receiving the title, Federica – and her two fellow finalists, Vidyah (7) and Edward (8) – will all become Fun Kids Space Correspondents and contribute to coverage on the children’s radio station.

“We love it when our audience is able to inspire each other,” said Lloydie James Lloyd, Content Controller of Fun Kids. “We can’t wait to keep entertaining and educating the kids of the country with these three exceptional young people on our team”.

Fun Kids Royal Observatory Greenwich Young Astronomer was created to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the first Royal Astronomer at the Observatory. It kicks off six months of celebration across Royal Museums Greenwich sites before they close for renovations in Autumn 2025.