Horsham Horticultural Society Summer Show

Our society has been showcasing local flowers, fruit, vegetables and locally produced craft for over 40 years. Our devoted band of volunteers always produces a good show and this Summer Show was no exception!

Horsham Horticultural Society held its summer show on Saturday, August 10 at North Heath Hall, where some lovely exhibits of flowers, vegetables, cookery and handicrafts were on display. A good number of members entered the classes and there were more than 200 exhibits.

It was a lovely warm sunny day, which brought out a lot of visitors. In addition to viewing the exhibits, visitors were able to enjoy tea and cakes, a grand raffle and a selection of plants and produce for sale.

All of the classes had a good number of entries, especially the Sweet Pea class and the tomato classes. The cups were presented by the President, Diana Hartley, and this year’s cup winners are:

Cup Winners at our show.

Festival Cup – Sue Hammond - Most points for flowers, excluding Roses.

Shelley Cup – Margaret Rogers - Best Sweet Peas

Rose Bowl – Zena Latham – Best Rose

Nora Poole Cup – Liz Baguley – Best flower

Founders Salver – Paul Dalby – Most points for vegetables

Arun Cup – Andrew Latham – Most points for fruit

Garden News Shield – Sally Birchmore – Best fruit or vegetable

President's Cup – Paul Dalby – Most points for flowers, fruit and vegetables Ron Mitchell Cup – Liz Baguley –

Best flowers, fruit and vegetables Layton Cup – Sue Hammond – Most points in domestic classes Handicrafts Trophy – Barbara Budd – Best Handicraft

Padwick Floral Bowl – Sue Hammond - Most points in the whole show

Banksian Medal awarded by the RHS – Sally Birchmore. – most points in horticulture

The society welcomes any new members from across the District with an interest in gardening and horticulture, or who would like to learn more about their gardens.

Please contact membership secretary Carolyn Smith on 01403 255253 for more information. We have a website with more details and an application form (horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk), or join our Facebook page (Horsham Horticultural Society – Grow with us).