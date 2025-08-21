Horsham Horticultural Society Summer Show success

Sue Hammond, the Show Secretary was delighted with the high number and exceptional standard of entries.There were 223 entries across almost all of the classes, however there was only one entry in the Sweet Pea class as most plants had flowered early this year due to the hot weather. She was pleased to note that a couple of the trophy winners were first time entrants.

Marian Neden and Paul Dalby were the judges for the fruit, flowers and vegetables classes, and Gill and Vic Mansell had the pleasure of tasting and judging the many entries in the domestic classes, as well as the Handicraft section.

The prizes were awarded by the Society’s President, Hazel Bockh, who thanked everyone, both for entering and for helping on the day. She also thanked those who had donated plants, raffle prizes and cakes, and all the visitors for coming along and helping make the show such a success.

The trophies were awarded as follows:

Festival Cup – Carolyn Smith - Most points for flowers, excluding Roses

Shelley Cup – David Hide - Best Sweet Peas or Dahlias

Rose Bowl – Gill Mansell – Best Rose

Nora Poole Cup – Carolyn Smith – Best flower

Founders Salver – Paul Dalby – Most points for vegetables

Arun Cup – Gill Mansell – Most points for fruit

Garden News Shield – Andrew Latham – Best fruit or vegetable

Presidents Cup – Paul Dalby – Most points for flowers, fruit and vegetables

Ron Mitchell Cup – Andrew Latham – Best flowers, fruit and vegetables

Layton Cup – Linda Clinton – Most points in domestic classes

Handicrafts Trophy – Lynn Roberts – Best Handicraft exhibit

Floral Cup – Debbie Morris – Best floral art arrangement

Padwick Floral Bowl – Paul Dalby - Most points in the whole show

Banksian Medal awarded by the RHS – Paul Dalby – most points in horticulture classes

The Society welcomes any new members from across the district with an interest in gardening and horticulture, or who would like to learn more about their gardens. Please contact membership secretary Mrs Carolyn Smith on 01403 255253 for more information. We have a website with more details and an application form (horshamhorticulturalsociety.co.uk), or join our Facebook page (Horsham Horticultural Society – Grow with us).

1 . Contributed The winners with some of their cups. L-R Linda Clinton, Andrew Latham (at rear), Carolyn Smith, Debbie Morris, Paul Dalby, David Hide (at rear), Gill Mansell, Lynn Roberts Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Marion Neden judging the fruit classes Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Floral Art entries Photo: Submitted