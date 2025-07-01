Horsham Matters appoints Kelvin Glen as new Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Trustees at Horsham Matters are delighted to announce the ap-pointment of Kelvin Glen as the charity’s new Chief Executive Officer. Kelvin takes up his post on the 1 July 2025, assuming full responsibility for the day-to-day leadership and operations of the organisation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelvin brings more than 20 years of experience across the charity, corporate social responsibility, and social impact sectors. He joins Horsham Matters from The Resource Alliance, where he has served as Director of Partnerships, leading global collaboration to equip organisations with the resources needed to build just, equitable, and sustainable communities.

Previously, Kelvin was General Manager at Retirement Villages Group Ltd, where he managed daily operations across multiple sites, focusing on the wellbeing and empowerment of vulnerable residents. His career has been marked by a commitment to driving systemic change, building strategic partnerships, and leading teams that deliver measurable impact.

Kelvin Glen commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelvin Glen joins Horsham Matters as new CEO

“As a local resident, I’ve long admired the vital work that Horsham Matters delivers across our community. I’m thrilled to be stepping into this role and look forward to building on the charity’s strong foundation to support even more people facing hardship.”

Linda Emery, Chair of Trustees, added:

“Kelvin brings a rare combination of strategic leadership, frontline experience, and passion for community impact. The Board was highly impressed by his vision and proven ability to drive meaningful change. We are confident that Kelvin will be an excellent leader as we enter our next phase of growth.”

Kelvin’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Horsham Matters as the charity continues to expand its services to address food insecurity, fuel poverty, and digital exclusion across the district.