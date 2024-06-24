Horsham Matters hopes to create the longest line of food donated in a day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham Matters is hoping to create the longest line of food donations in a day to help the charity meet the urgent need for emergency food from those experiencing food poverty in the Horsham District.

The charity that runs the Horsham District Foodbank is asking the community to support its work by donating food and taking it to The Bridge Leisure Centre on Tuesday, July 9 between 9am-8pm. The food will be lined up in the athletic track to make a long line of donated food in a Tin Trail.

Horsham District Foodbank continues to experience a huge demand for its services. So far this year it has provided almost 4,500 individual food parcels, 1,800 of which were for children. Alongside this food donations have fallen dramatically and leading to the charity making its urgent plea for donations.

Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director, said: “Sadly, food donations have dropped to critically low levels, and we are desperate to raise stock levels to ensure that we can continue to meet the demand for emergency food for those struggling in our community. We are asking our community to support our campaign to ensure that no one goes hungry.”

Tinned donations at the Horsham District Foodbank.

The foodbank is in desperate need of tinned meat, tinned potatoes, tinned fruit, custard, rice, cooking sauces, coffee, long-life milk, fruit juice and squash.

In addition to its foodbank services which include the Hub on the Move mobile foodbank, the charity offers a range of holistic services aimed at addressing the root causes of poverty, including household budgeting support, benefits checks, advocacy support and counselling for those experiencing food poverty.