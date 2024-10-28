Horsham Matters wants to make it a Merry Christmas for everyone this festive season.

Horsham Matters, which runs the Horsham District Foodbank, has launched its Christmas Tins or Toys campaign and is once again is asking for donations of food and toys.

Last year, the charity supported more than 300 families with Christmas parcels containing festive food and treats and toys for the children.

The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many residents into poverty, and the charity has seen an increase in the number of first-time foodbank users this year as a result. So far in 2024, it has provided over 7,000 food parcels from its 16 weekly food banks.

The charity is working with its partners, including schools, frontline care providers and community-based support workers who are able to identify people in a crisis and refer them to the foodbank for a Christmas parcel. Local people facing bleak times this Christmas will be given food hampers containing mince pies, puddings, chocolates and other festive treats alongside a standard emergency food parcel.

Emma Elnaugh, Managing Director for Horsham Matters, said: ”We have been helping residents experiencing food poverty for over 10 years, and we will continue to do so as long as the need is there.

"We want to make sure everyone has a Merry Christmas and that those most in need are not pushed into debt to be able to make that possible for their families. With the community’s support, we can once again, ensure everyone has something on their table and under the Christmas tree this year.’’

The charity is once again asking the community for their support to spread some Christmas cheer. If you or your organisation would like to support its Christmas Tins or Toys campaign, please contact them on [email protected] in the first instance to express your interest.

It will allocate food items and an age group for toys to ensure every child gets a gift this Christmas. Alternatively, you are encouraged to make a financial donation on their JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/merrychristmasappeal.

The charity will also be running two Christmas sessions on the evening of December 2 and afternoon of December 7 at which local residents can sign up to help put Christmas parcels together, restock the foodbank and help in the warehouse.

Please email [email protected] to sign up.