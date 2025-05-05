Horsham MP John Milne urges government to modernise sick pay system

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Milne, Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, has called on the government to modernise the statutory sick pay system to better reflect the realities of today’s workforce and support those living with fluctuating or chronic health conditions.

During a debate in Westminster Hall, John Milne highlighted that under the current system, some employees, especially those working part-time due to health reasons, can be unfairly excluded from sick pay altogether.

Mr Milne stated: “We need a system that reflects modern ways of working and the day-to-day reality of fluctuating health conditions. Supporting these workers is not just the right thing to do; it is essential for a productive economy.”

“In my Horsham constituency office, I employ a member of staff who has ME. Fortunately, we can be flexible with their hours, but under current rules, where sick pay is based on days worked and not hours, someone like them could easily miss out entirely. That is not fair, and it is not sustainable.”

John Milne MP speaking in the Westminster Hall Debate on sick pay.

Mr Milne called on the government to legislate for a more inclusive system allowing all employees to access sick pay, regardless of their working pattern or number of days worked.

He added: “I am calling for the government to modernise the sick pay system to reflect the realities of fluctuating health conditions and different ways of working to ensure millions are supported to stay in consistent employment. This would be better for employees, their employers, and our economy.”