Horsham Museum lates are back for 2025

Horsham Museum and Art Gallery is delighted to announce that it is once again hosting its late evening openings for 2025 giving you the chance to explore its exhibitions out of hours and enjoy live entertainment and refreshments.

The evenings include live music and refreshments in the beautiful museum garden, as well as having the opportunity to enjoy our exhibitions at your leisure from 6pm until 8pm.

Join us for our first Museum Late of 2025 on Friday, June 13 where live entertainment will be provided by Sussex folk duo, Folkus. Refreshments will be available in the garden from 6 to 8pm.

The summer schedule will continue as follows:

Museum Lates - dates for your diary

Friday 18 July – Sloth in the City – a Brighton Jazz Duo

Friday 15 August – Lianna does Vintage – celebrating 80th anniversary of VJ Day with 50s and 60s music

Friday 12 September – Steel Tribe – steel music from Brighton.

Horsham District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture Cllr David Skipp commented: “I can’t think of a more pleasant way to spend a summer’s evening than relaxing at our much-loved museum.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming you all to our new series of summer events.

“Our after-hours openings also give visitors the chance to explore our amazing galleries and exhibitions for longer and with free entertainment and drinks on offer it all makes for a lovely evening in a beautiful location.

”Do come along and enjoy. “

The Museum and Art Gallery is open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10am to 4pm and all days across Bank Holiday weekends 10am to 4pm. For Museum Lates on Fridays it is open 10am to 8pm with refreshments from 5pm and entertainments from 6pm.

For more details visit the Museum webpage: https://horshammuseum.org/events

Please note that the Museum Lates entertainment takes place in the garden regardless of weather conditions. The event is not bookable and so if the event reaches capacity you may need to wait to enter the Museum.

