Horsham Older People's Forum: Too old to care?

Or are you concerned or worried about what the government is doing that affects you and older people?

Does having a local MP matter? What do MPs do, anyway? What can your newly elected Lib Dem MP do when there is a majority Labour government? Have you been affected by the end of the winter fuel allowance? Are you worried about what you will leave to your family when you die with the changes to IHT? What does your MP have to say about that and other issues important to you?

Don't have a voice?

The Horsham District Older Peoples Forum is holding a public meeting and its annual MP Question Time, starting at 10am on Friday, December 6, with newly elected Lib Dem MP for Horsham, John Milne.

John Milne speaking in the House of Commons

This is your opportunity to have your voice, ask your MP questions, and let your MP know the strength of feeling on how the government and its policies affect you and others. Or, of course, you can not bother and hope that someone else tells him.

Laura Robertson, NHS Sussex, will explain what is currently happening and affecting patients NHS-wise, what we should know, and answer your questions. Are you worried about getting an appointment with your GP?

Are there difficulties getting certain prescription drugs? Local pharmacies closing? If you have a specific question, let us know beforehand to ensure you get an answer.

Mobility scooters - friend or foe?

Do you have one? Are you thinking of buying one for yourself or a family member? Do you know someone who uses one? Are they safe or a hazard for pedestrians? Have you been hit by one when out shopping or walking? Are they insured in case they injure someone? Do you need a licence?

Is there any free local safety training for mobility scooters? (yes, there is!)

David Searle will be telling us all.

Who can attend?

Anyone aged 60+ who lives in the Horsham district or cares for someone who is. Anyone involved with, knowledgeable about, or interested in issues affecting local older people.

When, where and how much?

It's free to attend either in person or via ZOOM. It starts at 10am on Friday, December 6 and ends at approximately 12.30pm. Parking is available locally.

Due to the number of people who want to attend, the venue will be Brighton Road Baptist Church, Brighton Road, Horsham RH13 5BD.

To book your place or to obtain the ZOOM joining information, email [email protected]

Further information at www.hdopforum.org.uk