Horsham Rotary Club's Children In Need Appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotary Club of Horsham goes all out for Children in Need

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Rotary Club of Horsham raised over £2,100 for the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

The campaign included collections, raffles and merchandise sales. The ever-popular Pudsey visited six locations, including Horsham Football Club, Seofon Business Service, Horsham Nursery School, Waitrose and Southwater Community Partnership in Lintot Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Pudsey merchandise stall was set up in Carfax, where FatFace generously provided a dressing room for the celebrity. He then visited the Queen Elizabeth II School in Horsham much to the delight of students.

Thanks also to The Kings Arms Pub for their collection and raffle, and to everyone who donated to this wonderful cause.

We hope to see Pudsey again next year!