Horsham Rotary Club's Children In Need Appeal

By Andrew Edwards
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 18:46 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 09:08 GMT
Rotary Club of Horsham goes all out for Children in Need

Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Rotary Club of Horsham raised over £2,100 for the BBC Children in Need Appeal.

The campaign included collections, raffles and merchandise sales. The ever-popular Pudsey visited six locations, including Horsham Football Club, Seofon Business Service, Horsham Nursery School, Waitrose and Southwater Community Partnership in Lintot Square.

A Pudsey merchandise stall was set up in Carfax, where FatFace generously provided a dressing room for the celebrity. He then visited the Queen Elizabeth II School in Horsham much to the delight of students.

Thanks also to The Kings Arms Pub for their collection and raffle, and to everyone who donated to this wonderful cause.

We hope to see Pudsey again next year!

