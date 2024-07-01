Horsham Rotary Funday Sunday coming to town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rotary Club of Horsham is holding its annual Funday Sunday on Sunday, July 7 from 12noon to 5pm in Horsham Park. Everyone is invited and entry is free!

Bring the whole family to Funday, where MC Chris Aldridge from BBC Radio 4 will welcome you. Get up close to a range of emergency vehicles; listen to local musicians and entertainers on the live performance stage; watch some great wandering circus performers.

Eat some fantastic food, and drink some great local beers and wines. You can learn about local sports clubs; see wonderful birds of prey; visit the kids’ zone and enjoy the Benson’s Funfair. Browse over 60 trade, charity and community stalls – and so much more!

“We are delighted to host the Rotary Funday Sunday,” said Rotary Club of Horsham President Peter Williams. “It’s wonderful to facilitate so many community groups and activities coming together for a really enjoyable afternoon.”

Horsham Rotary Funday Sunday kicks off with the arrival of the Children's Parade in Horsham Park.

The event kicks off with the arrival of the amazing Horsham Children’s Parade, which begins in Denne Road at 11am. Local schools have created a spectacle of imaginative costumes with the theme ‘Spirit of Sport – Olympics and Paralympics.’