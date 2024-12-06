Horsham six-year-old inspires community by leading donations to The Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal for families in need

Six-year-old Eva from Horsham, has once again answered The Salvation Army’s call for donations to its Christmas Present Appeal, making a difference to families in need for a second year in a row. Rallying support from family and friends, Eva has generously collected toys and other gifts to help brighten Christmas for children in need in her local community.

Lieutenant Rachel Abbot, who leads The Salvation Army in Horsham area, said Eva’s efforts were particularly welcome in a year when demand for support has surged while donations are coming in at a slower pace.

Rachel said: “Generosity like Eva’s makes all the difference. With unprecedented need and donations falling short, we’re urgently appealing to individuals, businesses and organisations to help us meet this incredible demand. Christmas is a time for joy and giving, and no child should feel forgotten”.

Last year, Horsham Salvation Army supported nearly 350 families, and the number is expected to rise this year, meaning hundreds of children could go without a gift on Christmas Day.

Horsham Salvation Army ready to receive donations of gifts and toys for children in need in the area

Rachel added: “With the support of our community, we can ensure that every one of these children wakes up to something special on Christmas morning. Donations are needed right away as we distribute gifts as early as we can so that families don’t worry about Christmas and get themselves into debt.”

Donations of new, unwrapped toys, toiletry sets, or monetary contributions for gift cards and supermarket vouchers can be delivered to The Salvation Army’s Booth Way church in Horsham until 14th December. Rachel and her dedicated team of volunteers are working tirelessly to ensure every donation meets the needs of local families.The Salvation Army partners with schools and social services to distribute gifts, which must be new and can include items such as educational toys, books, sports equipment, toiletries, and board games.Let’s follow Eva’s inspiring example and help bring joy to children in need this Christmas.

Gift ideas for children and young people:0-3 years: dolls, soft toys, cot mobiles, baby clothes, bath toys, puzzles3-5 years: dolls and action figures, cars, lorries, colouring sets, pencils, crayons, books, puzzles5-9 years: educational games & toys, stationery (colouring sets, pencils, crayons, school sets) books, puzzle/wordsearch books9-12 years: games and toys, stationery, books, t-shirts, hair accessories, gloves, scarves, hats13-16 years: books, make-up and toiletries (please try to ensure non-allergic ingredients if possible), gloves, scarves, hats, T-shirts, hair accessories and gift vouchers