Horsham U3a members to hear talk on how West Sussex goes about recycling

By SUSAN MOODY
Contributor
Published 22nd Jun 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 10:04 BST
User (UGC) Submittedplaceholder image
User (UGC) Submitted
U3a’s next monthly meeting is on Thursday 3 July at Cyprus Hall is open to members and non-members alike.

The speaker is Colin McFarlin who is going to talk about recycling in West Sussex. Individual counties decide what can be recycled and what cannot be so each area is different. West Sussex is the third highest recycling county with 47% of our rubbish being recycled and each district deciding on the colour of the various bins we have to use. Find out more on Thursday.

Doors will open at 9.45 with the talk starting at 10.30. Tea/coffee plus biscuits are available at 50p per person.

Related topics:Tea
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice