Horsham U3a members to hear talk on how West Sussex goes about recycling

U3a’s next monthly meeting is on Thursday 3 July at Cyprus Hall is open to members and non-members alike.

The speaker is Colin McFarlin who is going to talk about recycling in West Sussex. Individual counties decide what can be recycled and what cannot be so each area is different. West Sussex is the third highest recycling county with 47% of our rubbish being recycled and each district deciding on the colour of the various bins we have to use. Find out more on Thursday.