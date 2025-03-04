Horsham under 15 girl footballers to walk for breast cancer research

Girls from the Horsham Sparrows FC under 15 team will help raise money for research into lobular breast cancer by kicking a ball from Southwater to the coast at Shoreham. A 20 mile journey mostly along the Downs Link disused railway line.

The girls previously took part in the award winning short film 'Aguska' staring Simon Callow and Tegan Muggeridge. A film made by Horsham film production company Fact Not Fiction Films to raise awareness of teenage bullying in sport and lobular breast cancer. After the film premiere in Horsham, Simon King, one of the coaches Horsham Sparrows FC suggested the idea of a sponsored walk to the girls who have jumped to the chance. The event will take place on 17 May 2025 and all proceeds will go to researchers of the Lobular Moon Shot Project at the Manchester Breast Centre.

Lobular breast cancer is the second most common type of breast cancer which currently does not have a specific treatment based on the unique characteristics of the disease and is often called the 'forgotten cancer'. 1,000 people a day globally are diagnosed with the disease which frequently fails to show on mammograms and ultra sound checks as the cancer usually does not form a lump.

To support the young ladies or to obtain more details visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/simon-king-1

To learn more about lobular breast cancer visit: