Horticultural meeting in Burgess Hill
On Wednesday 7th May, Burgess Hill Horticultural Society are hosting an open meeting in the Cyprus Hall.
Guest speaker, Jacqueline Aviolet, will be talking about the History and Propagation of Hardy Geraniums.
Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm.)
Admission: BHHS members: free, visitors: £1.
All welcome!
www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com