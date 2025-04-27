Horticultural meeting in Burgess Hill

By Flo Whitaker
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 18:24 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 09:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
On Wednesday 7th May, Burgess Hill Horticultural Society are hosting an open meeting in the Cyprus Hall.

Guest speaker, Jacqueline Aviolet, will be talking about the History and Propagation of Hardy Geraniums.

Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm.)

Admission: BHHS members: free, visitors: £1.

All welcome!

www.burgesshillhorticulturalsociety.com

Related topics:Burgess Hill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice