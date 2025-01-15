Horticultural talk to take place in Burgess Hill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday 5th February, Richard Ramsey from Withypitts Dahlias will be giving a talk in the Cyprus Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working from the family-run plant nursery in Sussex, Richard truly has “Dahlias in the Blood”, as he followed his grandfather and father into the horticultural trade.

Richard’s talk will explain how to get the best out of our dahlias – they are wonderful garden plants! He’ll also tell us a little of the history of dahlias and about his business, which supplies cut flowers to Covent Garden market, plus many prestigious venues and florists.

Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm)

Admission: BHHS members free, Visitors: £1