Horticultural talk to take place in Burgess Hill
On Wednesday 5th February, Richard Ramsey from Withypitts Dahlias will be giving a talk in the Cyprus Hall.
Working from the family-run plant nursery in Sussex, Richard truly has “Dahlias in the Blood”, as he followed his grandfather and father into the horticultural trade.
Richard’s talk will explain how to get the best out of our dahlias – they are wonderful garden plants! He’ll also tell us a little of the history of dahlias and about his business, which supplies cut flowers to Covent Garden market, plus many prestigious venues and florists.
Talk commences 7:45pm, (doors open 7:15pm)
Admission: BHHS members free, Visitors: £1