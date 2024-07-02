Hose pipe ban 'inevitable' for West Sussex says Horsham smart tech pioneer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Horsham company, which has invented a smart tech solution to address water shortages, says although a hose pipe ban is inevitable this summer, we can all take steps now to save water.

Showerkap is tackling the problem of growing water scarcity, which is ranked among the top five global risks and the Environment Agency has warned that the UK could run dry in 15-20 years.

Kevin Wright, head of the behavioural science practice at Showerkap, – a technology that combines engineering and behavioural science to reduce water waste - said: “Climate change, increasing extreme weather events, old infrastructure, leaks, consumer usage and rising populations mean we just don’t have enough water, despite it being the wettest 18 months since records began.

"Coupled with the issue that in the UK, the average person uses more water than people in many other European countries and we are facing a real problem. The impending hose pipe ban is just one indication of the issue, but the Environment Agency has warned that the UK is now just 15 years away from Day Zero – when water demand outstrips supply."

Although a hose pipe ban is inevitable this summer, we can all take steps now to save water.

He continued: “Technology can help by creating sustainable solutions, but human behaviour also needs to change. The data shows the majority are willing to reduce our water use for the sake of the environment, however most of us are still oblivious about our water use and the impact it is having. We can all make a difference, and it is about taking simple steps - such as taking shorter showers - to reduce water use and help tackle one of the most pressing problems of our time.”

Showerkap’s three easy steps to conserve water now

Cut your shower time to four minutes: showering still results in the biggest waste of water in UK homes, with 2 billion litres of water daily going down the drain.[1] Research shows (62%) of people shower on average for 7-8 minutes[2] . (That’s around 80 litres per shower based on a lower pressure shower.

Ensure dishwashers are only used when full.

Turning off the tap when you’re brushing your teeth or shaving, can save around 6 litres of water a minute.

You can find more information on saving water on theWaterwise site.

About the water crisis

Water scarcity affects more than 40 per cent of the global population, is projected to rise and is ranked in the top five global risks.

Currently, the average UK adult uses 150 litres of water per day. Waterwise suggests this could be reduced to 100 litres by 2050, with some regions, like parts of Denmark, already achieving 80 litres, and Cape Town aiming for 60 litres per person per day.

The majority of Brits (63%) have no idea how much water they use - research reveals 46% of people believe their household uses under 20 litres a day, while a further 17% believe they consume between 20-29 litres daily.

About Showerkap

Showerkap is a pioneering tech startup on a mission to change how people use water and energy. Its platform combines engineering and behavioural science in a first-of-its-kind smart technology.

Founded in 2022, engineer and Showerkap founder and CEO Steve Harding developed the solution to help encourage people to take shorter showers. The average shower in the UK uses around 150 litres of water, meaning that every day two billion litres of shower water go down the drain. This not only exacerbates water scarcity, but also has a significant impact on CO2 production, due to the energy needed to heat the water.