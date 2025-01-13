Hospice care is in crisis – could you help support a local charity by leaving a gift in your Will?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You may have seen in the news over the past few months that Hospices across the UK are facing their most pressured financial situation in over 20 years. Even though the recent Government announcement of the £100 million funding for the national hospice sector is appreciated, it will only cover capital projects such as building repairs – it doesn’t address the essential day-to-day care needs of our patients and their loved ones.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has provided vital end-of-life care to the local community for over 35 years. We care for over 325 people at any one time, and in the past year, St Wilfrid’s received over 1,010 referrals. We are committed to helping everyone in need, but we rely on your support to do so.

One of the easiest ways to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice is by leaving a gift of any size in your Will. Did you know that if just 38% of people in our community left a gift of £300 in their Will, St Wilfrid’s could fully fund the Hospice Ward for at least seven years?

St Wilfrid's Community Team

If you have been thinking about writing your Will and would like some help in doing do, we are holding our annual Make a Will Fortnight from March 10th-21st. During this event, local solicitors donate Will writing appointments, and you can redirect their usual fee to St Wilfrid’s Hospice. You can find out more information on our website to book your appointment.

Without the generosity of people like you, our wonderful supporters, we wouldn’t be able to provide our expert end-of-life care to those who need it across West Sussex and parts of Hampshire. Thank you.

To find out more about writing a Will, or leaving a gift in your Will, please visit our website stwh.co.uk/gifts-in-wills, or please do get in touch with our friendly fundraising team on [email protected], or call 01243 755184.