Hospice Care Week: St Wilfrid's Eastbourne celebrates all the ways hospices make a difference

This week (6th to 12th October) is Hospice Care Week and, to celebrate, St Wilfrid’s Hospice patients are sharing their stories.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Hospice UK, the national champion for hospices, the awareness week is a chance to shine a spotlight on hospices and their amazing staff. This year’s theme is ‘hospice care is more than you think’.

Louise Townsend, a Rehabilitation Assistant at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, said: “A lot of people think that hospice care is all about dying on our Inpatient Unit. But it’s so much more than that. It’s helping people with life-limiting illnesses to manage their symptoms and give them a better quality of life for as long as possible; it’s arranging for a therapy dog to visit a canine-loving patient; and it’s our chef baking a loaf of bread for a patient who is missing their special homemade recipe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospice care is also going to people’s homes to help them get their strength back. When Louise first met Marilyn, she was housebound and sleeping in a recliner chair. With Louise’s help, Marilyn is now up and moving. “The team has enabled me to walk, access the community and build confidence,” Marilyn said. “It’s made a difference to my mental wellbeing, freedom, acceptance about my illness and boosted my confidence.”

Louise with Chris in the hospice gym

Another community patient, Chris, is a regular user of the hospice’s Living Well sessions that take place at the hospice. He said: “Going to different hospice therapy groups helps with my general wellbeing. It's not about getting better, it's about keeping going the best I can while I can and making the most of my time left by keeping as fit as I can. The people who run the Living Well Drop-In group are pure gold and make us feel we are not alone.”

Louise said: “We’re pleased to celebrate Hospice Care Week. It’s the ideal way to tell people more about the wide range of support we offer in the hospice and out in the community. We’d also like to thank Marilyn and Chris for sharing their stories about the difference our team has made to their lives.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.