Hospice Make a Will Month scheme returns

St Wilfrid's Hospice Make a Will Month scheme is returning this September. It's an opportunity for people to make their will and support their local hospice at the same time.

The hospice provides high-quality care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses. Support is offered at the hospice, in patients’ own homes and in care homes. Over 70% of the funds to provide these services comes from voluntary donations, including gifts in wills.

For Make a Will Month, local supporting solicitors will write a simple will, free of charge, in exchange for a person leaving a gift in their will or a suggested minimum donation to St Wilfrid’s of £150.

A number of solicitors are taking part in the Eastbourne, Hailsham, Uckfield, Seaford and Polegate areas.

Make a Will Month takes place throughout September

Rozelyn Bristowe, Donor Development Manager at St Wilfrid's, said: “We have 13 different solicitor branches taking part in our Make a Will Month. They are happy to give their time for free in exchange for a gift, either written into the will, or a gift that they ask you to leave with them to be passed on to the hospice.

“We’re very grateful for the solicitors’ generosity, and also the support of the people who use the scheme. The funds generated really help the hospice and we couldn’t do what we do without the public’s support,” she said.

To see a list of participating solicitors, or for more information, please visit https://www.stwhospice.org/giving/make-a-will-month/ or call 01323 434214.