Hospice patients take a ride on Harley Davidsons at St. Wilfrid's

On Thursday, July 18, patients and their loved ones at St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Chichester, were treated to a visit from the Hogsback Chapter of Harley Davidsons from Guildford. The Hogsback Chapter returned after a successful and popular visit in 2023.

The convoy of 15 Harley Davidsons arrived at lunch time, and after a quick tea and cake stop, started treating passengers to a thrilling 20-minute ride up to Emsworth and back to the Hospice in Bosham.

In total, over 30 passengers got to enjoy this wonderful experience, including patients and their loved ones, and hospice employees and volunteers.

The patients who weren’t able to go out on a bike were still able to sit and chat with the riders and admire the bikes.

Patient about to set off for their Harley Davidson ride.

There was also a very special moment when a patient receiving care on the Ward was able to be moved outside in her bed so she could also enjoy the bikes.

One rider even moved his bike close to the bed so she could get an up-close look at the bike, and even rev the engine.

Lois Howell, CEO of St Wilfrid’s Hospice says: “We are very grateful to the Hogsback Chapter for returning to us again this year. Their visits bring an immense amount of joy, not only to our employees and volunteers, but to our patients and their loved ones”.

The Hogsback Chapter UK is based at the Guildford Harley Davidson Dealership and has around 400 members based mainly in the Guildford area, but also from all around the country and a number of international members. They are the most active Chapter in the UK and affiliated to H.O.G.(c) the official Harley-Davidson Owners Group.

Patient viewing the bikes from her portable hospice bed.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is much more than a building. They provide tailored end-of-life care both in the community and at the Hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends.

Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors.