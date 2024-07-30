Hottest ticket in town: Moda, Hove Central hosts Supper Club with who’s who of Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Moda, Hove Central, Brighton and Hove’s newest and most desirable rental neighbourhood, has opened its doors.

This stunning new development brings 564 state-of-the-art rental homes to the heart of the city, setting a new standard for contemporary living. Marking the launch, Hove Central operator Moda Living hosted a Supper Club at the neighbourhood in celebration of community.

Inviting well known guests from across the Brighton and Hove community, Moda partnered with the renowned local restaurant Cin Cin and the beloved, interior-focused content creator Poppy, to curate a memorable night brimming with local flair.

The event was packed with notable personalities from around the city, including ‘How to Home’ podcast duo Gemma Gear and Maxine Brady, food journalist and cookbook author Martha Collinson, colourful interiors pioneer Sisi Alfred, local foodie CJ Chambers and others.

Supper Club at Moda, Hove Central.

Welcoming 12 people from across the city, guests were greeted with a bespoke cocktail or mocktail from Cin Cin’s expert mixologist before being shown around Moda, Hove Central, giving them a taste of how Moda puts wellness and community at the heart of its neighbourhoods.

Having taken in the interior-designed homes and state-of-the-art amenity spaces, guests took their seats at Poppy’s masterpiece of a tablescape in Moda, Hove Central’s stunning private dining room, and enjoyed a delicious Italian three-course meal, cooked right in front of them using local produce by Cin Cin’s finest chefs.

The ambiance was enhanced by exquisite flowers from Go Botanica, based in Hove Station, and exceptional wine pairings from Chanctonbury Wines, led by Rob Maynard, co-founder of the acclaimed Hove restaurant Wild Flor.

The Supper Club is just the beginning of an exciting series of events that Moda, Hove Central plans to host, both within the neighbourhood and throughout the city. These events aim to cement Moda’s role as a vibrant new addition to the area, dedicated to fostering a sense of community and enhancing the well-being of its residents and neighbours.

Supper Club Launch, Moda Hove Central.

"At Moda, our Supper Club was more than just a celebration of our beautiful new neighbourhood; it was a testament to our commitment to enriching the lives of our residents and building strong ties with the local community," said Katja Harjanne, General Manager of Moda, Hove Central.

"By partnering with local businesses and people, we aim to create a destination that prioritises lifestyle, health, and wellbeing."

“Our spacious, light and airy shared spaces are here to be used and we hope that our Supper Club initiative will create an extra buzz to our already active network of residents as they arrange their own private events in style,” adds Katja.

Not just an apartment building

Supper Club Launch, Moda Hove Central.

Having opened the doors to two of its six blocks, Moda, Hove Central offers residents unparalleled views of the sea, the South Downs, and the surrounding city, with a total of 564 interior-designed rental apartments up for grabs.

Moda, Hove Central residents also have access to a range of best-in-class amenity spaces, designed to encourage community and wellbeing. These include a 24/7 gym with free weekly classes, yoga studio with free monthly yoga classes, co-working spaces, residents’ lounges, a cinema room and multiple rooftops and green space, in addition to the private dining room where the Supper Club was hosted. A cycle spa on the ground floor provides a space for bike storage and repair, ensuring residents will be able to travel around Brighton & Hove sustainably.

Moda has worked closely with Brighton & Hove City council to offer 10% of homes at a discounted market rent with residents enjoying full access to all the amenities on the site and the outstanding services that Moda provide.

Encouraging community engagement and social connectivity is pivotal to Moda’s transformational approach to living with a programme of regular events run by the Moda, Hove Central team for its residents. Other recent events include a rooftop BBQ, screening of England games during the Euros tournament and a wine tasting provided by a local talent focusing on low-intervention wines.

2024 and beyond

Moda, Hove Central has further plans to expand residents’ initiatives with local allotment projects using planters already in situ and hosting large-scale outdoor events for residents as well as the local Hove community.

2024 is a significant year for Moda as it gears up to the completion of the site and continues to strengthen local ties and raise its profile through positive projects within Brighton & Hove and beyond.