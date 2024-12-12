House of Commons Speaker congratulates Bodiam pupil

Kieran Mullan, Member of Parliament for Bexhill and Battle, joined the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, to present him with his official Christmas card, designed by local pupil, Barnaby Pimley, from Bodiam CE Primary School.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kieran invited local primary schools across Bexhill and Battle to submit designs for his official Christmas card. After all the designs were received, Kieran held a public vote on his website and social media to decide the winner.

Kieran offered congratulations to Barnaby for winning this year’s competition. As the first-place winner, Bodiam CE Primary will receive £100 for creative arts supplies for the whole school, generously sponsored by Blackbrooks Garden Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two runners-up, Thea from Burwash CE Primary School, and Hope from St Mary’s Special School have also each won £50 for their schools to spend on art supplies.

Kieran Mullan and Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of House of Commons holding winning Christmas Card competiton entry by Bodiam school pupil

Sir Lindsay congratulated Barnaby, saying "Barnaby did a great job and it's wonderful that so many school children in Bexhill and Battle were able to engage with their MP through the competition."

"The Christmas card competition is always a special part of the year," said Kieran. "It is inspiring to see the creativity of local students and to share their designs with such esteemed figures, including His Majesty the King."

Kieran also thanked Blackbrooks for sponsoring the Christmas card competition, and all of the schools that entered for making this year’s competition a success.