House of Commons Speaker congratulates Bodiam pupil
Kieran invited local primary schools across Bexhill and Battle to submit designs for his official Christmas card. After all the designs were received, Kieran held a public vote on his website and social media to decide the winner.
Kieran offered congratulations to Barnaby for winning this year’s competition. As the first-place winner, Bodiam CE Primary will receive £100 for creative arts supplies for the whole school, generously sponsored by Blackbrooks Garden Centre.
The two runners-up, Thea from Burwash CE Primary School, and Hope from St Mary’s Special School have also each won £50 for their schools to spend on art supplies.
Sir Lindsay congratulated Barnaby, saying "Barnaby did a great job and it's wonderful that so many school children in Bexhill and Battle were able to engage with their MP through the competition."
"The Christmas card competition is always a special part of the year," said Kieran. "It is inspiring to see the creativity of local students and to share their designs with such esteemed figures, including His Majesty the King."
Kieran also thanked Blackbrooks for sponsoring the Christmas card competition, and all of the schools that entered for making this year’s competition a success.